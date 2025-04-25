A family doctor has to close his practice immediately. KEYSTONE

Following the death of a patient, an 80-year-old GP from Spreitenbach AG has lost his license to practice for good. The Federal Supreme Court has rejected his appeal.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family doctor has to close his practice in Spreitenbach after 46 years.

This was triggered by the death of a patient due to drug poisoning.

Patient files must be collected, sent or archived. Show more

The Federal Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of an 80-year-old family doctor from Spreitenbach, thereby confirming an important ruling: The doctor must close his practice after 46 years. The background to this is a serious breach of duty: a patient died of drug poisoning after many years of inappropriate prescribing practices.

The canton of Aargau had already revoked the doctor's license to practice in November 2023. He had fought against this, but failed both before the administrative court and now finally in Lausanne. The Federal Supreme Court did not uphold his appeal as it was inadequately substantiated.

According to the canton, the doctor must inform his patients in writing about the closure of the practice and give them the opportunity to collect their patient files. Alternatively, the files must be sent by post or - if agreed - by e-mail. If files are not collected or sent, they must be stored at Archivsuisse at the doctor's expense.

Only limited professional practice possible

Although the doctor must give up his practice, he may in principle continue to work as an employee - but only in an inpatient facility and at the level of senior physician at most. In the past five years, ten professional licenses have been revoked in the canton of Aargau.

The case centers on a patient who had received excessive doses of sleeping pills and painkillers for years - often only on telephone request without a medical examination. In 2019, the woman died of mixed intoxication with zolpidem and tramadol. The District Court of Baden convicted the doctor back in 2022 for violating the Narcotics Act and breaching his duty of care.