A woman in Lausanne has lost an eye following an operation. A neurosurgeon is now on trial. He is accused of falsifying consent for the operation.

A neurosurgeon in Lausanne is facing serious allegations after a patient lost her eye following skull surgery. The doctor is accused of not adequately communicating the risks of the procedure and falsifying consent for the operation, reports "24heures".

The charges include grievous bodily harm through negligence, forgery of documents and attempted insurance fraud.

In 2015, the plaintiff, then in her 30s, underwent an operation to remove a lump under the skull. During the procedure, a complication occurred that irreparably damaged the woman's right eye.

Prosthetic eye and pain

Despite immediate referral to an eye clinic and several follow-up operations, the eye could not be saved. Since then, the patient has been wearing a prosthetic eye, which she can only use to a limited extent due to pain. These events have severely affected her life, as she can only work part-time and is restricted in her everyday life and leisure activities.

The plaintiff accuses the doctor of presenting the operation as a routine procedure without pointing out possible complications. She also criticizes the fact that the operation only took place two days after the first consultation, which left her no time for a thorough assessment or a second opinion. A crucial point in the proceedings is the lack of a written consent form, which should have documented the patient's informed consent.

Doctor admits falsification of documents

The absence of the document was discovered in the course of civil proceedings. The doctor confessed to having forged the form afterwards in order to close the gap and explained that he had acted out of panic. He emphasized that he had verbally informed the patient of the risks.

A medical expert partially supports his statement by stating that the procedure was technically correct and that the complications were unforeseeable.

The court must now decide whether the doctor can be held criminally liable for the lack of written consent, the falsification and the consequences of the procedure. In addition to a possible prison sentence, he also faces professional consequences.

The doctor is presumed innocent.

