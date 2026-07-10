A 56-year-old female patient with a gunshot wound to the head was found on the grounds of a rehabilitation clinic in Faido, Ticino. She later died at the hospital. Police are searching for a man.

A 56-year-old Swiss woman was found Thursday evening on the grounds of the rehabilitation clinic in Faido, Ticino, with a serious gunshot wound to the head. The woman, who was from the Blenio Valley and was being treated at the clinic, later died at the hospital.

As the Ticino Public Prosecutor's Office and the cantonal police announced on Friday, the woman was discovered shortly after 8 p.m. Cantonal police officers and Rega responded to the scene and transported the seriously injured woman to the hospital by helicopter. She succumbed to her injuries there.

Authorities are now investigating the exact circumstances of the incident. They are looking into the cause, the sequence of events, and possible criminal liability.

A man is the focus of the investigation in connection with the case. Authorities said he is currently being sought. They did not provide any further details about his identity or his alleged role.

The investigation is being led by District Attorney Petra Canonica Alexakis. Due to the ongoing investigation, the authorities do not intend to release any further information at this time.