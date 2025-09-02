The waiver of confidentiality was unlawful. IMAGO/YAY Images

A patient sought help - and was reported by a clinic in Schwyz. The Federal Supreme Court has now criticized the fact that the duty of confidentiality was unlawfully lifted. For those affected, this is a serious infringement of their rights.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man approached a clinic in Schwyz in 2022 and spoke about child pornography use.

The clinic applied to be released from its duty of confidentiality and filed criminal charges.

The Federal Supreme Court has now declared the authorities' actions null and void. Show more

The Federal Supreme Court has ruled on a sensitive case from the canton of Schwyz and expressed clear criticism of the cantonal authorities. A patient had undergone treatment in a psychiatric clinic in 2022 and admitted to having consumed child pornography during an interview. The clinic then applied to the Schwyz Office of Public Health to be released from its duty of confidentiality - and reported the man.

As reported by SRF, the highest court has now declared the order null and void. The patient had neither been informed nor consulted, which constituted a serious procedural error. Only in acute cases, such as when a life is in danger, are doctors allowed to provide information behind a patient's back. The reason given by the Schwyz authorities - that they had wanted to prevent the possible destruction of evidence - was not sufficient.

The ruling is considered a landmark decision: it leaves open the question of whether child pornography consumption may be reported at all. However, it is clear that those affected must be involved in such a disclosure.

Consequences for prevention

Experts warn that the ruling highlights a fundamental dilemma. "If people with pedosexual tendencies have to fear that they will be reported immediately, they will no longer seek help," Sandra Sommer from the Beforemore advice center told SRF. It is crucial to offer low-threshold and confidential services in order to prevent criminal acts.

The "Kein Täter werden" network, which includes several university hospitals, also emphasizes that confidentiality is the basis for prevention. This is the only way to reach people who are not yet in the sights of the justice system, the network told Blick.

The Schwyz cantonal doctor Christos Pouskoulas partially defends the procedure. He says that not every report was automatically reported, but that it was weighed up. According to the ruling, however, the concrete danger of a sexual assault on a child is required in future - the risk alone is no longer sufficient.