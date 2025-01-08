The accident occurred on the Dorfstrasse on Wednesday morning. Kantonspolizei Solothurn

A young pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a bus while crossing the road in Wangen bei Olten on Wednesday morning. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the police.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in an accident in Wangen bei Olten on Wednesday.

She was hit by a public bus. Show more

On Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old woman intended to cross Dorfstrasse in Wangen bei Olten SO near the "Ochsen" bus stop. At the pedestrian crossing there, the teenager was hit by a bus traveling in the direction of Olten for reasons yet to be clarified.

As the Solothurn cantonal police reported in a press release, the bus was being driven by a 53-year-old man. The young woman was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service after receiving initial treatment at the scene.

The police immediately began an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.