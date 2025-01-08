On Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old woman intended to cross Dorfstrasse in Wangen bei Olten SO near the "Ochsen" bus stop. At the pedestrian crossing there, the teenager was hit by a bus traveling in the direction of Olten for reasons yet to be clarified.
As the Solothurn cantonal police reported in a press release, the bus was being driven by a 53-year-old man. The young woman was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service after receiving initial treatment at the scene.
The police immediately began an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.