A fatal accident occurred in Frick AG on Wednesday. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A tractor collided with a man on a pedestrian crossing on Wednesday morning. The 65-year-old succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday morning, a 76-year-old man was driving a tractor and trailer on the main road in Frick AG in the general direction of Hornussen. At the same time, a 65-year-old pedestrian was crossing the main road at the pedestrian crossing near the Unterdorf bus stop.

The pedestrian, who had already crossed the oncoming lane and was on his way from the central island to the other side of the road, was hit head-on by the tractor and partially run over, the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement. The tractor driver braked immediately, reversed and collided with a truck behind him.

The pedestrian was seriously injured by the collision and was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter in a critical condition. He succumbed to his serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon. The tractor driver was uninjured.

The Aargau cantonal police have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident. The public prosecutor's office responsible has initiated a corresponding criminal investigation. It is not yet possible to say why the tractor driver did not see the pedestrian.

The driver's license of the person responsible for the accident was confiscated for the attention of the road traffic authorities.