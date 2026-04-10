The accident occurred at the Lindenhofbrücke bridge near Uraniastrasse. Screenshot Google Maps

A serious traffic accident in Zurich's district 1 ends tragically. A 33-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car and later died in hospital. The exact course of events is unclear - the police are still looking for witnesses.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 33-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Zurich and later died of his serious injuries in hospital.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning on Uraniastrasse in district 1.

The police are still looking for witnesses, as the exact circumstances of the accident are unclear. Show more

On Thursday morning, a serious traffic accident occurred on Uraniastrasse in Zurich's District 1. According to Zurich city police, a 73-year-old driver hit a pedestrian shortly before 9 am.

The 33-year-old was crossing the road in a pedestrian lane near the Lindenhofbrücke bridge when the collision occurred. Rescue workers treated him at the scene before he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Victim dies in hospital

According to Zurich city police, the man succumbed to his injuries that same evening. Particularly severe head injuries had made his condition critical.

The accident occurred on a busy stretch of road between Werdmühleplatz and Lindenhofbrücke.

The exact cause of the collision is currently under investigation. The Zurich public prosecutor's office and the city police have initiated investigations.

Specialists from the Accident Investigation Service and the Zurich Forensic Institute were called in to secure evidence. A care team also looked after eyewitnesses and relatives.

The authorities are still looking for anyone who witnessed the accident or who can provide information about how it happened. Information can be obtained from the Zurich city police by telephone.

The case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.