The Winterthur city police reported the fatal accident on Monday. BRK News

After a collision with a cyclist, a pedestrian died at the scene on Saturday evening.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pedestrian was fatally injured in a traffic accident in a bicycle underpass in Winterthur on Saturday evening following a collision with a 31-year-old cyclist.

Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the man died on the spot and his identity has not yet been established.

The cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the Winterthur city police and the public prosecutor's office. Show more

A pedestrian died in a traffic accident in Winterthur on Saturday evening. According to the city police, the report was received shortly before 9.45 pm. A man lay unconscious on the ground after a collision with a cyclist.

The emergency services arrived at the scene and met the two people involved in the accident as well as eyewitnesses who had already administered first aid. According to initial findings, the pedestrian was on a bicycle underpass when he collided with a 31-year-old cyclist shortly after a bend. The pedestrian fell and suffered serious injuries.

Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the man died at the scene of the accident. According to the police, his identity has not yet been established beyond doubt. The relevant investigations are being carried out by the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Zurich.

The exact cause of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation led by the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland. In addition to the city police, several emergency services were deployed, including the Winterthur rescue service, Winterthur Protection and Intervention as well as specialists from forensics and the Zurich cantonal police.