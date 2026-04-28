A 54-year-old woman died in the accident. Kapo AG

A fatal accident occurred in Oftringen AG on Monday afternoon. A pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle and later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Oftringen, a 19-year-old motorcyclist collided with a woman on a pedestrian crossing.

The 54-year-old woman was taken to hospital seriously injured and died in the evening as a result of the accident.

The cantonal police have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident. Show more

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon shortly after 3.30 p.m. on Luzernerstrasse in Oftringen. A 19-year-old motorcyclist was riding his bike from Aarburg in the direction of Zofingen when a serious collision occurred at the pedestrian crossing near the Tychboden shopping center.

At the same time, a 54-year-old woman was trying to cross the road. For reasons as yet unexplained, the two collided. The pedestrian was thrown to the ground and seriously injured.

Rescue workers immediately took the woman to Aarau Cantonal Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries there in the early evening. The young motorcyclist remained physically unharmed.

The Aargau cantonal police, together with the public prosecutor's office, have launched an investigation into the exact course of the accident. It is still unclear how the collision on the pedestrian crossing came about.

Luzernerstrasse remained closed into the evening for the duration of the rescue work and the securing of evidence. The fire department diverted traffic.