A fatal accident occurred on Friday between a tractor and an 88-year-old pedestrian in Beromünster, Lucerne. (symbolic image) Keystone

An 88-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a traffic accident involving a tractor in Beromünster LU on Friday evening. The woman was hit by the tractor while crossing the road.

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She suffered fatal injuries, as reported by the Lucerne police on Monday.

The exact circumstances of the accident were initially unclear and are being investigated by the public prosecutor's office in Sursee, according to the statement.

The Fläcke area remained closed for around six hours while the accident was being investigated. The Michelsamt fire department diverted traffic.