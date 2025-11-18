The 81-year-old died at the scene of the accident. sda

Lea Oetiker

A driver hit and fatally injured a pedestrian in Moutier BE on Monday evening. The 81-year-old died at the scene of the accident, according to the Bern cantonal police.

According to initial findings, the woman was crossing a road at around 5.45 p.m. when she was hit by a car, as the police wrote in a statement on Tuesday. The causes of the collision are still unclear.

The fatally injured person was a woman from the canton of Bern, according to the statement.

The police have launched an investigation under the direction of the Bernese Jura-Seeland regional public prosecutor's office and are looking for witnesses.