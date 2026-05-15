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Accident in Schaffhausen Pedestrian run over by bus and seriously injured

SDA

15.5.2026 - 19:35

While trying to board a departing bus, an 87-year-old man's arm was caught under a wheel in Schaffhausen. (archive picture)
While trying to board a departing bus, an 87-year-old man's arm was caught under a wheel in Schaffhausen. (archive picture)
Keystone

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being run over by a bus in Schaffhausen. The 86-year-old on walking sticks fell while trying to board the bus on Bahnhofstrasse on Friday afternoon and got caught under a wheel.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2026, 19:35

16.05.2026, 08:50

At 4.45 p.m., the man tried to stop the departing bus by pressing the button to open the door, as the Schaffhausen police reported on Friday evening. In doing so, he lost his balance and fell from the sidewalk onto Bahnhofstrasse. The pedestrian's left arm was run over by a wheel from the bus.

In this traffic accident, the pedestrian suffered an open fracture to his left upper arm and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance crew from the Schaffhausen hospital rescue service.

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