Flumserberg SG Pedestrian with baby hit and injured

Lea Oetiker

7.2.2026

. On a left-hand bend, her vehicle skidded and hit the right side of a pedestrian. The baby was also injured.
Polizei SG

A mother and her baby were hit by a car in Flumserberg SG on Friday evening and suffered rather serious injuries.

07.02.2026, 10:28

07.02.2026, 10:29

On Friday evening, a 34-year-old woman and her baby were hit by a car in Flumserberg SG and were seriously injured.

A 46-year-old female driver was traveling downhill on Flumserbergstrasse towards Flums shortly after 7 pm. On a left-hand bend, her vehicle skidded and hit the right side of a pedestrian who was walking with her baby carriage and two other children in the parking lot in front of the indoor swimming pool.

The 34-year-old woman and her few-month-old baby were seriously injured in the collision and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The police have started an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.