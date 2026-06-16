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Official Standard Pediatricians rely on Swiss data for growth monitoring

SDA

16.6.2026 - 14:52

Pediatricians are using new growth charts to determine whether a child is growing properly. (File photo)
Pediatricians are using new growth charts to determine whether a child is growing properly. (File photo)
Keystone

Swiss pediatricians have previously used international data to measure child growth. Now, for the first time, they are relying on Swiss data.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 14:52

16.06.2026, 14:58

Starting today, Swiss pediatricians are using new growth charts as the official standard. Unlike the growth charts used previously, these are based on national data and are thus expected to provide more accurate information on whether a child is growing properly.

The new recommendations are based on one of the largest growth studies in Europe, as the Pediatric Endocrinology Center Zurich (PEZZ) announced on Tuesday. Data from over 43,000 children and adolescents from all language regions of Switzerland were analyzed for the study.

A key finding of the new curve is that children in Switzerland are, on average, up to four centimeters taller than the previous reference values suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO).

By adapting the growth charts to Swiss conditions, growth disorders could be detected earlier in the future. These include, for example, growth hormone deficiency, celiac disease, and thyroid disorders. At the same time, the more precise data should help avoid unnecessary medical investigations.

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