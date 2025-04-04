Two neighbors met in the Kulm district court. Screenshot Google Maps

In the canton of Aargau, a bitter dispute between neighbors has been brought to justice for the third time. At the center are insulting posters and a fabric penis with an inscription.

An absurd neighbourhood dispute in the canton of Aargau has had its repercussions in court: a 43-year-old man was sentenced by the Kulm district court to an unconditional fine of CHF 7,000 and a fine of CHF 300 for multiple defamatory acts.

He also has to pay the court costs. Particularly noteworthy: the court ordered the destruction of a fabric penis that had been part of the provocative staging.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung", the man had put up numerous flags, signs and posters in a dispute with his elderly neighboring couple. These included a plush phallus with the inscription "Albertus", an allusion to the neighbor's name. The defendant claimed in court that it was a reference to the patron saint of scholars. The court did not follow this argument.

Flag and signs confiscated

According to the indictment, other provocations included a glowing middle finger in the window, a flag with the slogan "God sees everything, our neighbors even more" and a sign with the text "Pedophile protection fence". A wooden pallet spray-painted with insults was also part of the permanent provocation.

In court, the defense lawyer explained that his client was "not a simple person" with a "need to communicate" who had publicly expressed his opinion - including with posters critical of coronavirus policy. The fact that the neighbors felt offended by this was their business. The court president took a different view: it was clear who the statements were directed at.

The man was not found guilty on all counts. The accusation that he had blinded his neighbor with a laser pointer or filmed her house could not be proven. Nevertheless, the court considered the original sentence to be too lenient and increased it at the request of the public prosecutor's office.

At the end, the court president was visibly annoyed by the extent of the dispute: "It's a bit tragic what the police, public prosecutor's office and courts have to deal with here - fortunately it's not an everyday occurrence," she said. She appealed to both parties: People should "just let themselves live" in future and refrain from "childish stories".