The Swiss man is accused of involvement in sexual acts against children. Bureau of Immigration

A Swiss man has been in the Philippines for months on suspicion of a sexual offense against children, but his repatriation to Switzerland has so far failed. The actions of the Aargau public prosecutor's office raise questions.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss criminal is being held in the Philippines, but cannot be extradited for the time being.

The Aargau High Court halted the deportation efforts of the Aargau public prosecutor's office.

The authorities wanted to organize the return without official extradition proceedings, but the court saw this as an unlawful circumvention. Show more

A suspected sex offender from Switzerland is currently being held in the Philippines - but repatriation has failed for the time being due to legal hurdles. The Aargau High Court recently halted an action by the public prosecutor's office, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The man was arrested in Manila in September 2025. The pensioner is accused of involvement in sexual acts with children. Proceedings for child pornography were already underway in Switzerland and he has previous convictions.

The public prosecutor's office wanted to organize his return by making a financial contribution to his deportation instead of initiating official extradition proceedings via the federal government. However, the court clearly considered this to be a circumvention: the measure was "aimed solely at extradition", which is why the relevant rules had to be complied with.

No extradition request planned

The authorities defend their approach as pragmatic. Media spokesman Adrian Schuler told AZ that the chosen route was "quicker" and would only have cost around CHF 6,000, whereas formal proceedings would have been significantly more expensive and lengthy. In addition, no pressure was exerted on the Philippines: "The only aim was for the accused person to be present during the proceedings."

Despite the ruling, the public prosecutor's office is still refraining from submitting an official request - also for reasons of time. This is because lengthy extradition proceedings could result in the accused ending up in prison for longer than a possible sentence.

Another controversial issue is how the man was able to leave the country in the first place: While proceedings were already underway in Aargau, he was in open prison in the canton of Lucerne in 2025. At this point, the man is said to have already planned his escape to Asia after serving his sentence, but the Aargau public prosecutor's office did not receive any evidence of concrete escape plans. Law enforcement authorities would have been obliged to report such information.