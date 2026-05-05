Despite being banned from the premises, a 74-year-old man from Schwyz entered the Seedamm Center in Pfäffikon SZ several times. Google Street View

A pensioner and a young woman ignore house bans in the canton of Schwyz and are sentenced by summary penalty order. What appear to be harmless petty cases are in fact clear violations of the law.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two cases, same offense: A 74-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman disregarded access bans to a shopping center and a Coop branch respectively, despite being banned from the premises.

Both were sentenced to fines for trespassing in the canton of Schwyz.

If a company wants to ban a person from entering, there must be an objective reason for doing so. Show more

A visit to the Seedamm-Center in Pfäffikon SZ is apparently part of the daily routine for a pensioner from Schwyz. And apparently this outing is so important to him that even legal hurdles can't stop him: Within four weeks, the 74-year-old disregarded a ban on entering the shopping center a total of nine times, according to a penalty order from the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz.

A 29-year-old woman from Zurich seems to be similarly stuck in her ways. She also recently received unwelcome mail from the canton of Schwyz because she entered a Coop store in Goldau SZ despite a nationwide ban.

Trespassing is the name of the criminal offense that the two were found guilty of. The Swiss Criminal Code states: "Anyone who unlawfully enters a house, an apartment, a locked room in a house or an enclosed space, yard or garden belonging directly to a house or a work site against the will of the authorized person or remains there despite a request from an authorized person to leave is punished with a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine."

There must be an objective reason

This is all based on domiciliary rights. This allows not only private individuals but also companies to exercise control over their property or premises. In concrete terms, this means that companies such as Coop or the operators of the Seedamm Center can deny people access or expel them from the premises.

However, there must be an objective reason for this in the case of public buildings - otherwise the principle of equality and the general right to privacy would be violated. What exactly constitutes an objective reason is not defined. However, previous examples from case law include harassment of other customers and criminal offenses such as theft or damage to property.

The situation is different for private properties - i.e. apartments and houses. Here, the landlord or landlady can, in principle, issue a ban without a reason. Specific misconduct or a breach of the law is not required in this case.

Trespassing without theft accounts for a comparatively small proportion of criminal offenses in Switzerland. According to federal crime statistics, only 1.3% of a total of 554,963 recorded crimes in 2025 constituted this offense.

Sentenced to high fines

It is not clear from the penalty orders what exactly led to the Schwyz pensioner and the Zurich Coop customer being banned from the premises. However, disregarding the ban has financial consequences for both of them: The 74-year-old must pay a fine and procedural costs totaling around CHF 4,500. He will also have to pay a fine of CHF 5,400 if he reoffends in the next two years.

The Zurich woman with the Coop ban must pay a total of around CHF 4600. The sum includes a conditional fine from an earlier judgment. Both penalty orders are already legally binding.

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