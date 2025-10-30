A justiciable incident took place at the Glattzentrum shopping center in Wallisellen at the end of 2024. Keystone

In the midst of the pre-Christmas hustle and bustle at the Glattzentrum in Wallisellen, an incident occurred in 2024. A 61-year-old woman from the Zurich lowlands has now been sentenced.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 61-year-old woman insulted two women with homophobic language at the Glattzentrum.

The court convicted her of verbal abuse and assault.

She received a conditional fine of 1,200 francs and additional costs of around 2,100 francs. Show more

The Glattzentrum in Wallisellen ZH is always busy during the Advent season. On a Friday evening shortly before the first Advent last year, a 61-year-old woman from the Zurich Unterland was among the visitors - apparently in a less than festive mood, as reported by the Zürcher Unterländer newspaper.

It remains unclear exactly how her outburst came about. However, according to a now legally binding penalty order, she insulted two women with expressions such as "shitty life", "dirty lesbians" and "stupid bitch" and shouted loudly: "These dirty lesbians always engage in power struggles anyway." She also elbowed one of them.

The result: a conviction for verbal abuse and assault. The pensioner received a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of 60 francs each - a total of 1200 francs. She must also pay a fine of CHF 400, legal costs of CHF 1,600 and witness compensation of CHF 113.