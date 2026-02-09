A man was allegedly pushed onto the tracks at Grenchen Nord station on Sunday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A pensioner was pushed onto the track bed by an unknown person at Grenchen Nord station on Sunday afternoon and hit by an incoming train. The man suffered serious injuries and the perpetrator is at large.

Samuel Walder

The alleged perpetrator had previously asked the victim for money and fled on foot after the attack; the police are searching for him.

The Solothurn cantonal police are asking witnesses for information about the crime and the identity of the fleeing man. Show more

On Sunday afternoon, at Grenchen Nord SO station, shortly before 3 p.m., a pensioner is pushed onto the track bed by an unknown person - just as a train arrives. The man is hit by the train and seriously injured. This was reported by the Solothurn cantonal police in a press release on Monday.

The incident occurred in the area of platform 1. After receiving initial medical treatment on site, the injured man was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. He suffered serious leg injuries.

Perpetrator approached victim beforehand

According to the police and public prosecutor's office of the canton of Solothurn, the alleged perpetrator had previously asked the pensioner for money. Shortly afterwards, the situation escalated - with life-threatening consequences.

The perpetrator is on the run. According to current information, he is said to be around 180 centimetres tall, with long hair and a beard. He is also said to have had a rucksack with him.

Before the attack, the man is said to have approached other people in the area of the station. After the attack, he fled on foot in the direction of the station parking lots.

Police are urgently looking for witnesses

The Solothurn cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office immediately began an investigation into the exact course of events and the identity of the perpetrator. The police are now asking the public for help.

Anyone who was in the area of Grenchen Nord station on Sunday afternoon and made suspicious observations or can provide information on the identity of the perpetrator is asked to contact the Solothurn cantonal police.