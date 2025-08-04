A woman on Zurich's Gold Coast has been convicted of negligent assault by summary penalty order. Symbolbild: Keystone

A pensioner from the Gold Coast is held responsible for a dog bite, even though the dog is not her own. She now has to pay a fine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Zurich pensioner has been convicted because a dog she was looking after bit a neighbor.

She received a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of CHF 400 each, a fine of CHF 1,000 and legal costs of CHF 1,800.

The public prosecutor's office accuses her of not keeping the dog on a lead despite her known protective instincts. Show more

A pensioner from Zurich's Gold Coast was recently sentenced to a fine by the Lake/Oberland public prosecutor's office for negligent bodily harm. Her offense: A dog she was looking after had bitten a neighbor. This is the result of a penalty order reported in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The dog did not belong to her, but to acquaintances. The pensioner had merely stepped in as a guardian. The incident took place when the neighbor approached the dog curiously and reached out his hand, whereupon the dog bit.

The woman was sentenced to a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of CHF 400 each with a probationary period of two years. She was also fined 1,000 francs and ordered to pay the legal costs of 1,800 francs.

The public prosecutor's office states in the penalty order that the pensioner should have kept the dog on a lead as she was aware of its protective instinct.

According to a report by the veterinary office, 873 people were bitten by dogs in the canton of Zurich last year. The trend is increasing.

Video on the topic