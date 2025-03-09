A pensioner was convicted by summary penalty order for not having a license plate. (symbolic image) IMAGO

A 72-year-old man from Dielsdorf ZH replaced his lost license plate with a homemade one and was ticketed. Now he has to pay a fine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After losing his license plate, a 72-year-old pensioner from Dielsdorf ZH made a replacement plate out of paper, cardboard and cling film.

After he was flashed with this improvised license plate, he received a conditional fine and a fine. He must also pay the costs of the proceedings.

The incident will be entered in his criminal record. Show more

A 72-year-old pensioner from Dielsdorf ZH replaced his lost license plate with a homemade version. He now has to pay a substantial fine for this after being flashed with the fake license plate.

The man had lost the original license plate for unknown reasons and duly reported the loss to the police. Instead of waiting for a new license plate, he decided to make a replacement plate out of paper, cardboard and cling film.

Using a black felt-tip pen, he wrote the numbers of the lost license plate on a squared sheet of paper, which he glued to cardboard and wrapped in cling film. He attached this makeshift plate to the bumper of his vehicle with adhesive tape.

A creative but illegal solution

The pensioner's creative but illegal solution did not go unnoticed. He was flashed while driving four km/h over the speed limit.

The initial speeding fine of 40 francs turned into an expensive fine totaling 1140 francs. The man was convicted by summary penalty order for forging license plates, as reported by the "Zürcher Unterländer" newspaper.

The pensioner received a fine of ten daily rates of CHF 80 each, but this will only be due if he reoffends within the next two years. In addition, he must pay a fine of 340 francs and procedural costs of 800 francs. The incident will also be noted on his criminal record.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.