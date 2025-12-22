The AHV did not know that the insured person without Swiss citizenship was now living in Mali. Symbolbild: Keystone

Because Mali does not have a social security agreement with Switzerland, an 80-year-old loses his pension entitlement. His objection that he had informed the municipality was not enough for the court.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 80-year-old man from Mali has to pay back around 72,000 francs to the AHV.

He had not properly reported his departure abroad.

The Federal Administrative Court rejected his appeal. Show more

A now 80-year-old man from Mali has violated the provisions relating to the receipt of an OASI pension - and is now facing a hefty bill: he has to pay back around CHF 72,000 to the OASI. This is the result of a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The case dates back to 2009, when the man was living in western Switzerland and received an OASI pension of CHF 1164 per month for the first time. The compensation office informed him in writing that stays abroad of more than three months or a move abroad must be reported.

In 2016, he moved to Mali with his wife, who is Swiss. Although he reported the move to the municipality, he did not do so to the AHV. Instead, he left a postal address with relatives in Switzerland. It was not until five years later, in 2021, that the AHV fund took action - and found out about the move abroad.

No agreement between Switzerland and Mali

The consequences were immediate: pension payments were stopped and the amounts paid out since 2016 were reclaimed. Reason: The man does not have Swiss citizenship and there is no social security agreement with Mali. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, anyone who leaves the country permanently in such a case loses their entitlement to an AHV pension.

The man defended himself in court. He argued that he had "done nothing wrong" as he had informed the municipality. He was also dependent on the money: In Mali, he said, he spends around 832 francs a month on health, animals and supporting his family. If he had known that he was risking his pension, he "would never have been away for so long".

The judges did not accept these arguments. The decisive factor was that Djibril lived permanently in Mali and earned his living there. He had not provided any evidence of tax payments in Switzerland. The reclaim remains in place.