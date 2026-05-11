This couple is accused of having a sham marriage. The pensioner strongly denies the accusations. TeleM1

A Swiss pensioner is not allowed to live with his wife - the authorities suspect a marriage of convenience. The couple defend themselves against the accusations and fight for family reunification.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss pensioner is fighting to be able to live with his wife because the authorities suspect a marriage of convenience.

The main reason is the age difference of 23 years and other anomalies in the relationship.

The couple met in Turkey and married in 2025, but a visa and family reunification have so far been refused.

The man rejects the accusations and wants to take legal action. Show more

A pensioner from Switzerland is fighting to be able to live with his wife. There is a 23-year age difference between him and his partner - a possible indication of a sham marriage for the authorities. The couple are therefore under suspicion.

"It's a burden," the 79-year-old tells Tele M1. "You have someone you love, a great woman. And then you can't hold her in your arms or fall asleep next to her." The two met over two years ago in Antalya, Turkey. The relationship developed quickly and they got married in January, also in Turkey.

An initial visa to prepare for marriage has already been refused. Since then, an application for family reunification has been pending - so far without success. The authorities cite several reasons: the age difference of 23 years, too little knowledge of the partner's everyday life and the fact that the couple have never lived together. An acquaintance is also suspected of having arranged the relationship.

A lawyer specializing in migration law told the "Aargauer Zeitung" that such factors could indeed be grounds for suspicion. At the same time, he emphasizes that the authorities must prove that it is a marriage of convenience. Such proceedings could go all the way to the federal court.

The man rejects all accusations. "No money was involved and I didn't marry her out of pity," he says. He wants to fight on: "I'm not giving up, I'm going to call in a lawyer". The responsible office is not commenting on the case due to the ongoing proceedings.