On Monday morning, the famous Badhütte in Rorschach SG burns down. The fire department intervened immediately, but was unable to save the building.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly before 03:30 on Monday, the St.Gallen cantonal emergency call center received a report that the bathing hut in Lake Constance off Thurgauserstrasse was on fire.

The first emergency services arrived to find the building on fire. The fire department and the lake rescue service were able to contain the flames. However, the bathing hut suffered total damage.

The exact amount of damage cannot yet be quantified. As far as is known at present, there were no injuries.

Building from 1924

The cause of the fire is unclear. The Forensics Competence Center of the St.Gallen Cantonal Police has been entrusted by the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of St.Gallen with investigating the cause of the fire. The cause is currently completely unclear, a police spokesperson told BRK News. Investigations are ongoing.

For Rorschach's mayor Robert Raths, the event is a heavy blow. "This is a catastrophe for Rorschach and its inhabitants," he told theSt. Galler Tagblattnewspaper. He was alerted at the same time as the fire department and had to watch as the town's landmark collapsed. For Raths, one thing is certain: the Badhütte must be rebuilt. "It has the same significance for Rorschach as the Chapel Bridge in Lucerne."

Marialuisa Togni, who managed the Badhütte from 2000 to 2012, also expressed her shock to the Tagblatt. On the night of the fire, she was woken by the sirens of the fire department. She couldn't hold back her tears, she says. The news hit her like a shock.

Richard Lehner tellsBlickthat the hut was an important meeting place. "People are crying - it's very emotional for them."

In addition to several patrols and specialists from the St.Gallen cantonal police, the local fire department, the lake rescue service and the ambulance service were called out as a precaution.

The Rorschach bathing hut was built in 1924 and, according to the website, is "the only remaining building of its kind on the Swiss shore of Lake Constance". It was last used as a bathing hut, but also as a restaurant.