A committee is launching the popular initiative "For the recognition of the State of Palestine" today. KEYSTONE

Switzerland is to be the first country in the world to vote on the recognition of Palestine. A committee is launching a popular initiative today.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A committee is launching the popular initiative "For the recognition of the State of Palestine" today and wants to oblige the Federal Council to officially recognize Palestine.

Supported by politicians such as Lisa Mazzone and Carlo Sommaruga, the initiators criticize Switzerland's hesitation despite an international majority.

Critics warn of symbolic foreign policy and the long road to a referendum. Show more

The Swiss people should decide whether to recognize the state of Palestine. A committee is launching the popular initiative "For the recognition of the State of Palestine" today, as can be seen from the federal government's calendar of events. The popular initiative was also published today in the Federal Gazette.

The initiative obliges the Federal Council to officially recognize Palestine - a step that 157 UN member states have already taken. The initiators have 18 months to collect 100,000 signatures.

The text of the initiative calls for the following sentence to be added to the Federal Constitution: "Switzerland recognizes Palestine as a sovereign and independent state." If accepted, the Federal Council would have to submit a corresponding declaration to the UN within three months.

Of the 193 member states of the United Nations, 157 have currently recognized the State of Palestine as an independent state. PD

The project is supported by representatives from civil society and politics. The initiative committee includes Lisa Mazzone, President of the Green Party, and Carlo Sommaruga, member of the SP Council of States in Geneva. The supporters criticize the Federal Council for sticking to the two-state solution without drawing any conclusions.

The popular initiative was reported to the Federal Chancellery on September 23, 2025 - well before the latest developments in the Middle East.

The issue has not met with universal approval. Critics warn against symbolic foreign policy via the constitution and point to the lengthy process of a referendum. FDP National Councillor Laurent Wehrli doubts that international conflicts can be resolved at the ballot box. The escalating conflict in the Middle East is exacerbating the political debate.

The initiators, on the other hand, want to set an example. If a vote is held, Switzerland would be the first country in which the population decides on the recognition of Palestine. The committee will present the initiative at a media conference today at 10.30 am.