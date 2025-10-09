Last year, several national road projects were rejected by the people. KEYSTONE

Today, ETH Zurich is presenting its study on the question of which rail and road projects the Swiss should prioritize up to the year 2045. It will serve as a basis for the Federal Council and parliament to make a decision.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you An ETH report shows that the financial resources for the expansion of rail and road in Switzerland are not sufficient to implement all existing plans.

Transport Minister Albert Rösti is calling for broad discussions and favors targeted expansions at critical points instead of small-scale projects with limited long-term impact.

The Federal Council will not officially comment on the report until January; a consultation draft should be available by 2026, with the first parliamentary resolutions from 2027. Show more

According to a report, there are more plans and wishes for expansions to the Swiss rail and road network than there is money available. "Comprehensive discussions are needed now," said Transport Minister Albert Rösti on the priorities formulated in an ETH report.

According to the experts' assessment, the major projects should be supplemented with targeted expansions at capacity-critical points in the transport network. Small-scale expansions, on the other hand, would leave fundamental deficiencies and capacity bottlenecks in place for decades to come.

Transport Minister Albert Rösti told the media in Bern on Thursday that he could not and would not yet comment on the experts' findings. However, the study provides a good basis for further action.

"We envision a blanket decree here"

"We now need comprehensive discussions, especially with those directly affected and the cantons," said Rösti. This is particularly the case where the results of the report do not meet expectations. "We are approaching this with an open mind; we need a proposal that is capable of winning a majority."

The Federal Council will not comment on the report until January. First of all, it wants to obtain the opinions from the regions and then set benchmarks for a consultation draft. The consultation draft, which includes rail, road and also projects from the agglomerations, should then be ready by mid-2026.

"We envisage a blanket decree here," said Rösti. However, parliament should deal with the federal decisions for each mode of transport separately and a referendum will also be possible for each. According to Rösti, the aim is for Parliament to at least be able to pass the first resolutions from 2027.

The ticker to read