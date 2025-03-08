Two dogs were kidnapped from an apartment in Schlieren ZH at the end of February. KEYSTONE

Two dogs were stolen from a Swiss man's apartment at the end of February. The perpetrators blackmailed him for one million francs. An arrest has now been made.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Bolonkas were stolen from an apartment in Schlieren ZH on February 24, 2025.

The perpetrators demanded a ransom of one million francs.

Two people have now been arrested. Show more

The Zurich cantonal police report the arrest of two dog kidnappers. The two men stole two Bolonkas from an apartment in Schlieren ZH and demanded a ransom of one million francs.

Investigations led to a 30-year-old Norwegian who was arrested at Zurich Airport, as the Zurich cantonal police announced on Saturday. The police recovered the dogs in Poland - a 38-year-old Pole was arrested on the spot.

The abduction of the dogs took place on February 24. The owner found a letter of blackmail in the apartment. The Norwegian was arrested on February 27, the Pole on Wednesday. The Norwegian is in custody, the Polish man is being investigated by the Polish authorities.

The 59-year-old owner of the Bolonkas was able to take possession of the dogs in Poland on Friday. Bolonkas are small dogs around 25 centimetres in size that were first kept in Russia.