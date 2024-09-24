The "Sarco" suicide capsule has been making headlines in Switzerland for months. Keystone

The controversial "Sarco" suicide capsule has apparently been used for the first time. The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schaffhausen confirms a police operation.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Schaffhausen, a person is said to have died in the "Sarco" for the first time.

According to reports, arrests have also been made in this connection. Show more

In the canton of Schaffhausen, a person is said to have died for the first time using the "Sarco" death capsule. This is the first time that an assisted suicide has taken place using the capsule. This was reported by "Blick", citing independent sources.

Apparently, several people involved were also arrested. The public prosecutor's office confirms a corresponding operation. Further information is to follow in the course of the day.

"Sarco" was only discussed in the National Council yesterday, Monday. "The Sarco suicide capsule does not comply with the law," said Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. On the one hand, the capsule does not meet the requirements of product safety law. It should therefore not be placed on the market. And secondly, the use of nitrogen in the capsule is not compatible with the purpose article of the Chemicals Act.

Last summer, an announcement that the suicide capsule would be used in Switzerland sparked a discussion about its legal conformity. Its possible use caused a stir among the Swiss public and politicians.

The premiere was originally planned for July in the canton of Schaffhausen. The public prosecutor's offices of several cantons announced that they would initiate criminal proceedings if the capsule was used in their jurisdiction.