Early Saturday morning, a person died in an incident involving a freight train at Regensdorf ZH station. The Zurich cantonal police say it was an accident.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a fatal incident involving a freight train at Regensdorf station on Saturday night.

The Zurich cantonal police have confirmed the death of one person.

According to the information available so far, the authorities believe it was an accident. Show more

A fatal incident occurred at Regensdorf station in the canton of Zurich on Saturday night. Shortly before four in the morning, a person was found under a freight train. Despite the rapid intervention of the police and rescue services, only death could be determined.

An eyewitness told "Blick" that he got off a train at around 3.50 a.m., when numerous emergency services were already in the track area. Photos from the scene show members of the fire department, the police and forensic specialists setting up a tent in the area of the tracks to secure evidence and clarify the course of events.

The Zurich cantonal police confirmed on Saturday morning that the incident was an accident. The authorities did not initially provide any further information on the identity of the deceased or the exact course of events. The investigation into the course of the accident is ongoing.