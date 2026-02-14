A fatal incident occurred at Regensdorf station in the canton of Zurich on Saturday night. Shortly before four in the morning, a person was found under a freight train. Despite the rapid intervention of the police and rescue services, only death could be determined.
An eyewitness told "Blick" that he got off a train at around 3.50 a.m., when numerous emergency services were already in the track area. Photos from the scene show members of the fire department, the police and forensic specialists setting up a tent in the area of the tracks to secure evidence and clarify the course of events.
The Zurich cantonal police confirmed on Saturday morning that the incident was an accident. The authorities did not initially provide any further information on the identity of the deceased or the exact course of events. The investigation into the course of the accident is ongoing.