The road at Bernerstrasse/Rütiweg was cordoned off. Google Street View

There was a major police operation in Ostermundigen on Thursday. Details were initially unknown. According to media reports, there was a knife attack.

Petar Marjanović

A major police operation took place in Ostermundigen BE on Thursday afternoon. As reported by the free newspaper "20 Minuten", citing eyewitnesses, one person is said to have been seriously injured in a knife attack.

According to the Bern cantonal police, a report of suspected assault was received at around 2.45 pm. The emergency services took an injured person to hospital. The police did not initially provide any information on the severity of the injuries. One suspect was temporarily detained.

The area around the crime scene, in particular the Bernerstrasse/Rütiweg junction, was cordoned off. Eyewitness reports to "20 Minuten" and "Nau" indicate an act of violence in a social hotspot. There was initially no official confirmation of this.