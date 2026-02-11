Stadler patron Peter Spuhler unlawfully deducted taxes. Archivbild: Keystone

Because a public limited company held his chalet in St. Moritz, Peter Spuhler was able to claim input tax for years. Now the Federal Supreme Court has made it clear: the structure was not business-related.

Stadler patron Peter Spuhler evaded taxes with a company structure for his chalet in St. Moritz. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court. Spuhler saved around 865,000 francs in the process.

The chalet in St. Moritz GR is the only asset of the public limited company Chesa Sül Spelm, which has been based in Frauenfeld TG since 2017.

The sole shareholder of the company is Peter Spuhler, the patron of Stadler Rail. He was subsequently also the only tenant of the building. This is the result of the Federal Supreme Court ruling published on Wednesday.

The company was entered in the register of the Federal Tax Administration (FTA) in 2018. For the years 2018 to 2020, it made input tax deductions of around CHF 865,000 for renovation work carried out.

Companies can deduct the VAT incurred on the purchase of goods and services. This means that only the buyer of an end product pays VAT.

Whether chalet or airplane

The Federal Supreme Court has now confirmed that taxes were evaded through the intermediary of a public limited company. The chalet construct is to be treated in the same legal way as an aircraft ownership company.

Such a company is not commercially active if the aircraft belonging to it serves solely to satisfy the private needs of the beneficial owner and persons close to him.

The aim of such a company is not to generate sustainable turnover. Therefore, such an activity is not subject to VAT. Accordingly, no input tax deductions can be made.

According to the highest Swiss court, the same applies to Chesa Sül Spelm, which translates as "house on the rock". The property is only made available to the sole shareholder. It is not rented out to third parties. The chalet therefore serves Spuhler alone.

This does not change the fact that there are supposed to be offices in the building, which Spuhler and his wife occasionally use for work or meetings. It remains a vacation home for the shareholder. In addition, there was no business use of the company itself. Spuhler's use could not be taken into account.

No grounds for a public limited company

The Federal Supreme Court also stated that no economic or business reasons were apparent for the chosen legal form of a public limited company.

Even if the acquisition of the chalet via a public limited company had originally been necessary - as the appellant claimed - there were no reasons outside of tax law why the structure should have been retained.

It was to be assumed that this had been abusively maintained in order to save taxes. The complainant had not been able to show any other plausible reason.

The Federal Supreme Court did not accept the company's cross-comparison with the tax savings on direct tax. The appellant did not even begin to prove that the sole shareholder would "certainly have saved over CHF 1 million" if he had deducted the renovation costs from his private income as maintenance costs.

No cap on it

The company requested that its name and Spuhler's name not be mentioned when the ruling is published for the public. In addition, information that would allow conclusions to be drawn about the company or Spuhler should be made unrecognizable.

However, the Federal Supreme Court stuck to its usual practice in this case too. The company had justified its request for complete anonymization with an unspecified "legitimate interest".

According to the court, the argument bordered on "wilful litigation". The purchase of the house had been discussed in the media before the complaint was submitted to the Federal Supreme Court. Spuhler had made his own comments.