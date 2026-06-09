The federal government should take stronger action against deepfakes and sexualized violence on the internet. This is the demand of a petition that was handed over on Tuesday with 25,000 signatures.

The Federal Council and parliament should consistently combat deepfakes and sexualized violence on the internet, the petition demands. (archive image)

The Federal Council and Parliament should consistently combat deepfakes and sexualized violence on the internet. Tech companies should be held accountable for the spread of sexualized violence, a petition demands.

The 25,000 signatures of the petition were handed over to the Department of Justice on Tuesday, as the initiators announced. Together with the Federal Council, the Department is being called upon to finally take action - "at all levels, in all departments".

The petition is backed by the non-partisan "Internet Initiative", which wants to hold tech platforms accountable for the distribution of illegal content, the Green Party and the democracy platform WeCollect.

The reports from affected Swiss politicians, moderators and influencers are no longer isolated cases, Guido Fluri, the author of the non-partisan "Internet Initiative", was quoted as saying in the press release: "What we are experiencing online is no longer isolated cases, but violence that is spreading like an epidemic. If we don't stop it now, it will be too late."

Online abuse traumatizes

The deepfake wave can affect anyone and everyone. Women and girls in particular are victims, being digitally stripped, sexualized, abused and publicly displayed. This is unacceptable, according to the press release. An international study has also shown that online abuse is just as traumatizing as physical violence.

So-called "nudify apps" must finally be restricted and the system failure stopped. Above all, however, there needs to be consistent regulation of the platforms and measures in criminal law, as personal rights are seriously violated.