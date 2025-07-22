The teacher went public after his dismissal. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Westend61

Following the controversial dismissal of a gay teacher, the Pfäffikon ZH district council has reprimanded the school and found violations of the law, even though the teacher's sexual orientation is not considered grounds for dismissal.

The dismissal of a teacher in spring 2024 continues to cause discussion: The Pfäffikon ZH district council has reprimanded the Pfäffikon school for its actions. According to the supervisory proceedings, which have now been concluded, there are indications of "clear violations of the law", according to a statement.

The teacher had gone public after his dismissal and emphasized that his homosexuality and his sex education lessons had upset conservative parents and led to massive pressure.

School accepts reprimand

However, the district council states that it was not the man's sexual orientation that led to his dismissal, but his ignorance of legal requirements and his handling of external pressure.

The school had previously introduced its own measures, which the district council said were "adequate and effective". However, where no further improvement was achieved, the committee issued a formal reprimand.

Pfäffikon School declared that it took note of the decision and accepted the reprimand. The school management had justified the dismissal at the time with the teacher's handling of accusations and critical feedback.