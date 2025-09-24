Defense Minister Martin Pfister - seen here inspecting a DDPS drone at Armasuisse - does not rule out another vote on the F-35 procurement (September 4, 2025) Image: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

For Defense Minister Martin Pfister, a new vote on the F-35 procurement would be "conceivable in principle". He could not rule out the possibility of this question coming up again in the overall assessment.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you For Defense Minister Martin Pfister, a new vote on the F-35 procurement would be "conceivable in principle".

However, it would not be right to put every aircraft procurement to the people. Show more

We would then have to assess whether it was necessary to ask the people again, said Pfister on SRF's "Rundschau Talk" on Wednesday evening. Ultimately, it is a political decision how to deal with this issue. However, it would not be right to submit every aircraft procurement to the people.

Legally, it is not necessary to put an additional loan to the vote, said the Minister of Defense. The Federal Council had decided against a referendum on the additional costs for the F-35 fighter jets because the law does not provide for a financial referendum.