Martin Pfister wants to better protect military airfields against espionage activities. This has to do with US requirements for the F-35 fighter jet - but also with a recent incident in Meiringen BE.

According to Defense Minister Martin Pfister, he wants to better protect Swiss military airfields against espionage activities. One reason for this is the requirements imposed by the USA in connection with the purchase of the F-35 fighter jet.

"The requirements for protecting this sensitive piece of armaments are higher than we originally thought," said Pfister in an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper published in advance on Saturday evening. He cited the current security situation as the second reason for the additional protective measures.

Additional costs of 60 million francs

According to Pfister, the Department of Defense is planning a mix of measures. "These include a no-fly zone for drones, more camouflage and more visual protection. Possibly also an extension of the exclusion zone around the airfields."

He put the additional costs of the measures and the increase in construction costs at CHF 60 million. Pfister's statements were in response to a question about suspicious drone flights at the Meiringen BE military airfield.