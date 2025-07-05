According to Defense Minister Martin Pfister, he wants to better protect Swiss military airfields against espionage activities. One reason for this is the requirements imposed by the USA in connection with the purchase of the F-35 fighter jet.
"The requirements for protecting this sensitive piece of armaments are higher than we originally thought," said Pfister in an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper published in advance on Saturday evening. He cited the current security situation as the second reason for the additional protective measures.
According to Pfister, the Department of Defense is planning a mix of measures. "These include a no-fly zone for drones, more camouflage and more visual protection. Possibly also an extension of the exclusion zone around the airfields."