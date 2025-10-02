Federal Councillor Martin Pfister has warned of growing security risks for Switzerland in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung". (archive picture) Keystone

In an interview with the NZZ, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister speaks plainly: Switzerland is vulnerable in terms of security policy - from drone flights and insufficient ammunition reserves to the protection of future F-35 sites.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Martin Pfister warns that drone attacks on Swiss army installations are realistic and refers to overflights that have already been recorded.

The Federal Council criticizes insufficient stocks of ammunition, equipment and air defence systems.

Security is a basic prerequisite for prosperity - Switzerland must invest more in defense and cooperation with partners. Show more

In the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", Federal Councillor Martin Pfister warned of growing security risks for Switzerland. In the interview, he also spoke about drone flights over Switzerland and the lack of army stocks as well as the purchase of F-35 fighter jets.

Unfortunately, there is still a lot of catching up to do when it comes to drone defense systems. "The army and Armasuisse are therefore working very hard on solutions and will soon be proposing appropriate systems," said Pfister.

When asked whether drone attacks, for example on future F-35 sites, are realistic, Pfister said: "Unfortunately, yes. There have already been drone overflights, but we don't know exactly who is behind them. The protection of F-35 sites is part of the agreements with the USA. We need to invest specifically in detection and defense measures."

Army needs larger stocks

According to Pfister, there is no lack of concepts in the army, but there is a lack of stocks: "Ammunition, systems, equipment. After all, a lot is now financed or in preparation." In many areas, the Swiss Armed Forces function much better than people think. "But we have a lot of catching up to do." The army also needs larger stocks for air defense, as the reserves are unfortunately insufficient.

When asked whether another option would be to reduce the number of F-35s and buy a different type of aircraft instead, Pfister said: "We are also looking at this and other options."

Switzerland tends to suppress danger

In the interview, Pfister drew parallels with the 1930s and said that there is still a tendency to suppress danger today. In the first half of the decade, Switzerland also repressed the threat of war back then. "It was only in the second half that people began to prepare."

Nowadays, war rarely begins with a formal declaration; it creeps in in the form of hybrid attacks, "with drones, airspace violations, cyberattacks, espionage or political influence. We must do everything we can to ensure that a hybrid war situation does not become a conventional war." As a non-member of NATO, Switzerland is potentially open to blackmail and must cooperate more closely with partners.

We must not forget that security is a prerequisite for prosperity in the country. "In view of the deteriorating situation in Europe, it is now a priority."