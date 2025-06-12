The Swiss subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Merck anonymously covers the costs of fertility treatments for its employees - up to five-figure sums. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The Swiss subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Merck has been covering the costs of fertility treatments for its employees for a year and a half. With success: the first babies have already been born.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you

The program, which was initiated by the workforce, has shown measurable success in terms of motivation, applications and employer attractiveness.

Criticism comes from sociologist Katja Rost, who warns of possible employer influence on family planning, but recognizes the programme as a strategic instrument. Show more

The pharmaceutical company Merck supports its employees financially in fulfilling their desire to have children. And this is well received. Florian Schick, head of the company in Switzerland, told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that he had not expected such a great response. More than 100 of the approximately 2,600 employees have already taken advantage of the so-called "Fertility Benefits" - anonymously.

The services range from medical consultations and fertility tests to expensive in-vitro fertilization. The highlight: employees submit their invoices anonymously and Merck pays up to a five-figure sum, regardless of the clinic or doctor providing treatment. Schick reveals: "The first babies have already been born."

The Fertility Benefits program was created on the initiative of employees. For Managing Director Schick, it is clear that an unfulfilled desire to have children puts a strain on people - which can also affect their performance at work.

Expensive Switzerland is partly to blame

Merck is the first company to officially cover the costs of fertility treatments. Although Roche and Novartis also offer programs on the subject of reproduction, hardly any other company takes such a consistent approach as Merck.

However, this commitment is not entirely altruistic. Merck itself is active in fertility medicine - so the alliance between the Group and the desire to have children is obvious. In addition, in times of a shortage of skilled workers, companies have to come up with something to retain qualified personnel.

Why did the initiative come from the workforce in Switzerland in particular? For Schick, this is no coincidence. Basic insurance covers significantly fewer costs for fertility therapies and artificial insemination attempts. Couples in Switzerland have to pay for in-vitro fertilization themselves, which is expensive: up to CHF 9,000 per attempt. Several are usually necessary.

An advantage in times of skills shortages

For Schick, it is clear that today it is often not emotional resilience that decides whether a couple has children - in simple terms, the will to persevere - but how large their financial cushion is. He refers to the statistic that one in seven couples in Switzerland is affected by medically induced infertility.

While US giants such as Google, Apple and Meta introduced similar programs years ago, the concept has met with mixed reactions in this country. "The reactions from the outside were sometimes fierce," says Schick, without going into detail. Within the company, however, the response has been consistently positive - including the extended parental leave and flexible working time models that are part of the program.

And the effects for the company are measurable: higher motivation, more applications, increased attractiveness for young specialists. Young people want more than just to earn money, says Schick. They are looking for a real work-life balance.

Katja Rost: "Employers gain influence over family planning"

Not everyone is enthusiastic about this development. Sociologist Katja Rost from the University of Zurich warns against social freezing - the precautionary freezing of eggs. This sends the message that having a child and a career are not compatible, she says. It could also create subtle expectations to postpone the desire to have children in favor of a career.

Rost warns of dangerous dynamics: it cannot be ruled out that the employer will interfere in family planning by linking the assumption of costs to a certain point in time - for example, after an employee has worked for a subsidiary abroad for a while.

Nevertheless, the sociologist also recognizes the potential: "Women and men are having children later and later. Covering the costs of reproduction fills a gap in the market - and is a powerful advertising tool in times of skills shortages."

What Merck also communicates with Fertility Benefits: The compatibility of family and career is no longer a purely private matter - at least not at Merck. "For far too long, people have said that family is a private matter," says Schick. "Of course it still is, but it also has an impact on working life."

In his view, both sides benefit. The employees who have become parents as part of the fertility benefits are likely to agree.