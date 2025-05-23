If you want to compare the prices of products in Migros and the Coop, you can't always take photos of prices. Picture: Keystone

Migros takes a close look when customers take photos in stores. There are no problems for private use. However, schools must obtain permission if young people are allowed to compare prices.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A customer in a Migros store was told that photography was not permitted inside the store.

Photography for personal use is permitted as long as no other customers or employees are recognizable.

For special purposes such as schools, photography may be permitted after consultation with the store management. Show more

An everyday shopping trip led to an unexpected situation for a Migros customer: he just wanted to take a photo of the yogurt shelf to consult his wife about the selection of varieties. However, an employee interrupted him and told him that photography was not permitted in Migros. The customer, News-Scout M., then turned to the free newspaper "20 Minuten" for clarification.

On request, Migros confirmed that the employee's statement was correct. "There is a general ban on photography and filming in our stores, as they are not a public space," explained Migros spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir. The media office also confirmed this at the request of blue News.

However, recordings for personal use - for example to compare products or consult with relatives - are generally permitted. The prerequisite is that no other customers or employees are recognizable in the images.

Schools must ask

The problem is that most stores do not display appropriate information about this regulation. Migros therefore advises its customers to consult staff in case of doubt.

School classes face a particular challenge. A primary school teacher in Bern expresses her concerns: "We always send our youngsters into stores to compare prices. This teaches them how to make ends meet on a tight budget." She asks blue News whether the young people are breaking the rules when they take photos of prices with their smartphones.

Migros clarifies: "For special purposes such as educational projects, photography can be permitted after consultation with the store management." This means that schools should also consult in advance. The retailer reserves the right to restrict photo permission if other customers are disturbed or data protection is not guaranteed.

Personal rights apply to publication

The reason for this: Anyone who shares photos from the supermarket on social media showing other people must expect legal consequences - regardless of whether this happens at Migros or elsewhere. In extreme cases, not only the retailer but also the people depicted may be reported to the police.

Other retailers are less restrictive on the subject: Coop, Lidl Switzerland and Aldi Suisse generally allow photography. However, the principle also applies here: do not photograph strangers without their consent. "Otherwise there may be legal consequences," Coop spokesman Kevin Blättler emphasizes to "20 Minuten".

More videos from the department