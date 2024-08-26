A car plunged into the lake in Küsnacht ZH on Monday morning. A major operation is underway.
A car crashed into Lake Zurich near Küsnacht ZH on Monday. This was first reported by "Züri Today".
The police are on the scene with a large contingent. According to the authorities, it was a passenger car. The accident happened at around 9 am.
According toBlick, one person has since been rescued and taken to hospital. It is currently unclear whether there were any other people in the car.
The large-scale rescue operation at the scene continues.
+++ Update to follow +++