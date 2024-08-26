This is where the car plunged into Lake Zurich. BRK News

A car plunged into the lake in Küsnacht ZH on Monday morning. A major operation is underway.

Sven Ziegler

A car crashed into Lake Zurich near Küsnacht ZH on Monday.

A large police force is on the scene. Show more

A car crashed into Lake Zurich near Küsnacht ZH on Monday. This was first reported by "Züri Today".

The police are on the scene with a large contingent. According to the authorities, it was a passenger car. The accident happened at around 9 am.

Pictures show the broken railing. BRK News

According toBlick, one person has since been rescued and taken to hospital. It is currently unclear whether there were any other people in the car.

The large-scale rescue operation at the scene continues.

+++ Update to follow +++