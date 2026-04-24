The cars were completely destroyed in the accident. BRK News

A serious traffic accident on the A1 between Rothrist and the Härkingen junction claimed one life on Friday morning. According to the Solothurn cantonal police, four vehicles were involved in the collision

Samuel Walder

Shortly before rush hour, the Solothurn cantonal police emergency call center received an emergency call. Four vehicles collided with each other on the carriageway in the direction of Bern. Police spokesman Thomas Salzmann confirmed to BRK News: "One person lost their life at the scene of the accident. Seven other people suffered minor injuries.

The police have not yet released any information about the identity of the deceased person or the exact circumstances of the accident. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated under the direction of the public prosecutor's office and the Solothurn cantonal police. The drivers involved and any passengers are still being questioned.

Large contingent of emergency services

Several police patrols, rescue services, the fire department and a rescue helicopter were deployed. The ASNW highway maintenance team was also at the scene. The A1 had to be completely closed for a time after the accident.

One of the vehicles involved after the crash. BRK News

The incident caused kilometers of tailbacks. According to police spokesman Salzmann, the road in the direction of Bern remained single-lane for a long time. The road in the direction of Zurich has since been reopened.