The plane was recovered on Friday evening from a depth of 10 meters. Polizei Zug

A small plane crashed into Lake Zug right in front of passers-by in Cham (ZG) on Friday afternoon. A 60-year-old woman died. The plane has now been recovered.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small plane crashed into Lake Zug in Cham (ZG) on Friday afternoon - right in front of passers-by.

The crash happened during an air show.

The 49-year-old pilot was able to leave the plane on his own, but the second occupant could only be recovered dead.

The plane was recovered on Friday evening. Show more

Shock on Friday afternoon in Cham (ZG): A small plane crashed into Lake Zug right in front of passers-by.

The 49-year-old pilot was able to leave the plane on his own and get to safety. He was immediately attended to by the emergency services and medically examined by the Zug Rescue Service. The man remained uninjured. The 60-year-old female passenger was rescued dead by divers from the Schwyz cantonal police.

On Friday evening, the aircraft was recovered from a depth of 10 meters and transported away. Numerous specialists were involved in the rescue, which took several hours.

The exact cause of the accident is still being investigated. Polizei Zug

Divers from the Schwyz cantonal police were able to attach several ropes to the sunken plane at around 6 pm. The wreckage was then carefully lifted with an excavator, hoisted onto a platform and brought to shore.

A video obtained by the Zuger Zeitung shows the plane flying a right turn just above the surface of the water, losing more and more altitude and finally crashing uncontrollably on the lake. According to the Zug police, the crash happened during an air show.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland and in close coordination with the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) and the Zug police.