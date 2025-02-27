Former Raiffeisen boss Pierin Vincenz. sda

Former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz must serve three years and nine months behind bars in accordance with the first-instance verdict. This was decided by the Zurich District Court.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the first-instance verdict, Pierin Vincenz must spend three years and nine months behind bars. So does his accomplice.

Following a legal dispute, the Federal Supreme Court has now reinstated this ruling by the Zurich District Court. Show more

The Federal Supreme Court has reinstated the judgment of the District Court of Zurich against former Raiffeisenbank CEO Pierin Vincenz. The Zurich High Court had previously overturned the judgment. It must now conduct the appeal proceedings.

The Federal Supreme Court upheld the appeal lodged by the Office of the Attorney General of the Canton of Zurich against the shortcomings identified by the Zurich High Court in the proceedings against Pierin Vincenz and other defendants, as it announced on Thursday.

Unlike the High Court, the Federal Supreme Court does not consider the indictment in the present case to be too detailed. The right to translation for a non-German-speaking defendant was also not violated. The Federal Supreme Court has now referred the case back to the High Court for reassessment.

Sentenced to several years' imprisonment

The Zurich public prosecutor's office brought charges against Vincenz and six other individuals in 2020. Vincenz and another main defendant are accused of using business credit cards for private purposes. They are also alleged to have worked to the detriment of their employers to take over companies in which they are said to have secretly invested.

In April 2022, the District Court of Zurich found the two main defendants guilty of fraud, multiple counts of aggravated breach of trust and multiple counts of passive bribery. Vincenz was sentenced to 45 months' imprisonment and the second main defendant to 48 months' imprisonment.