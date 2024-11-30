A pilot error almost led to a serious incident at Zurich Airport. It was only thanks to quick action and a wide runway that a catastrophe was averted.

Sven Ziegler

Following the serious incident at Zurich Airport around a year ago, an initial report shows what happened.

According to the internal report, the co-pilot stepped on the wrong rudder pedal while trying to compensate for a crosswind, causing the plane to veer off.

The captain took control just before the edge of the runway and stopped the aircraft.

On October 27, 2023, a serious incident occurred at Zurich Airport: an Edelweiss aircraft with 106 passengers on board abruptly aborted take-off on runway 32. The aircraft suddenly drifted to the left, the tires were smoking and the crew performed an emergency braking manoeuvre. Fortunately, the aircraft was stopped in time before it reached the edge of the runway. Two passengers suffered minor injuries.

Internal investigations by the airline indicate that a human error was the cause, as CH Media now reports. According to the internal report, the co-pilot stepped on the wrong rudder pedal while trying to compensate for crosswinds, causing the plane to veer off. The captain took control just before the edge of the runway and stopped the aircraft.

An unnamed industry insider emphasizes: "That could have ended badly - with 60 tons of weight and that speed."

Sust investigates serious incident

The wider runway 32 (60 instead of 45 meters) proved to be a decisive advantage, as the machine did not leave the runway. However, one tire burst because the brakes had overheated - a brake cooling system had failed.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) classified the event as a serious incident and is currently conducting a comprehensive investigation. A final report, which could also contain potential safety recommendations, is not expected until the end of 2025 at the earliest.

In aviation, the so-called "Just Culture" prevails, in which errors should be reported openly in order to learn from them. Edelweiss emphasizes that the internal investigation results are confidential and serve exclusively to improve flight safety.