Those responsible in the tower ultimately had to use the hand-held light gun. Symbolbild: Keystone

An aircraft lost radio contact over Switzerland. The tower in Bern resorted to a tried and tested method to land the pilot safely.

A propeller plane reported electronic problems over Switzerland and disappeared from the radar shortly afterwards.

Military air traffic control located the aircraft, but all radio attempts were unsuccessful.

The airspace was cleared and, with the help of historical light signals, the pilot was guided to a safe landing in Bern. Show more

An incident recently occurred in the skies over Switzerland. A pilot of a propeller plane reported serious electronic problems to the Area Control Center in Dübendorf. Shortly afterwards, radio contact was lost and the aircraft disappeared from the radar, as reported by the specialist portal "Aerotelegraph".

Military air traffic control was eventually able to locate the aircraft - but there was no contact with the pilot. So-called "blind calls" from air traffic control in Bern on all frequencies went unanswered.

According to the Aerotelegraph, the airspace was cleared to enable a safe landing in Bern. As a last resort, the tower controllers resorted to the hand-held light gun, a device from the 1930s that communicates using light signals.

These light signals are crucial when other means of communication fail. A steady green light signals landing clearance, while a flashing red light indicates danger. The pilot must confirm the signal by waving his wings or using light signals.

Fortunately, according to the report, the pilot recognized the signals and landed safely.

