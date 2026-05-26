Several commercial pilots have filed criminal charges against four federal councillors via the Fribourg lawyer Philippe Renz. sda

Four federal councillors are facing criminal charges: Several professional pilots are accusing the federal government of failing to investigate alleged irregularities at the Federal Office of Civil Aviation.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several professional pilots have filed a criminal complaint against four federal councillors via the Fribourg lawyer Philippe Renz.

They accuse the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) and political authorities of failing to adequately investigate alleged abuses and cases of discrimination.

The departments concerned reject the allegations, while the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has not yet opened any proceedings. Show more

The Fribourg lawyer Philippe Renz has filed a criminal complaint against four members of the Federal Council on behalf of several professional pilots, as the French-speaking Swiss newspaper "La Liberté" writes.

Albert Rösti, Ignazio Cassis, Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin are affected. The background to the case is allegations of wrongdoing at the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) and what the plaintiffs see as an inadequate political investigation into the cases.

Renz has been representing pilots who feel disadvantaged by FOCA decisions for several years. According to the lawyer, numerous criminal complaints against employees of the FOCA and the responsible Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) have been filed with the Office of the Attorney General since 2023. However, the proceedings have so far remained without visible consequences.

According to Renz, those affected also turned to the parliamentary business review committees and the Federal Council at the beginning of 2025. However, they had not fulfilled their duty of oversight. As a result, members of the national government have now also been reported for alleged abuse of office.

The accusations against Federal Councillor Albert Rösti relate in particular to a case in which helicopter pilots over the age of 60 felt discriminated against, the newspaper continues. Ignazio Cassis is accused of failing to take action against allegedly unlawful procedures in connection with a joint Swiss-EU committee. According to the complaint, Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin in turn prevented the entire Federal Council from dealing with the allegations.

Only a small part could be criminally relevant

However, Renz himself emphasizes that only a small part of the events he documented could be relevant under criminal law. In his view, many other points concern organizational and disciplinary shortcomings within the federal administration.

In addition, the lawyer called on Federal Councillor Martin Pfister, Head of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), to set up an independent task force. This should investigate the allegations without political influence. However, according to La Liberté, the DDPS stated that it was not within the department's remit to intervene.

The other federal councillors concerned also indirectly reject the allegations. According to DETEC, no proceedings have yet been opened against Federal Councillor Albert Rösti. According to current information, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has not yet opened an investigation.