A Swiss flight to Mumbai had to turn back on Friday shortly after takeoff. The reason was an unusual noise that the cockpit crew heard. The plane landed safely in Zurich.

Here's what it's all about A Swiss Airbus en route to Mumbai has returned to Zurich for safety reasons.

Shortly after takeoff, the cockpit crew noticed an unusual noise; the possibility of contact with the tail was later ruled out.

Passengers are to continue their journey on a replacement flight. Summary created with

A Swiss flight from Zurich to Mumbai had to turn back on Friday shortly after takeoff. The Airbus A330 turned back over the Innsbruck area, flew several holding patterns over eastern Switzerland, and finally landed safely back in Zurich, as data from “Flightradar24” shows. “Blick” was the first to report on the incident.

As the airline explained in response to the newspaper’s inquiry, the cockpit crew heard an “unusual, rumbling noise” during takeoff. Initially, there was suspicion that the aircraft had touched the runway with its tail. “That suspicion has since been ruled out.”

Nevertheless, the airline decided to turn back for safety reasons. “The safety of passengers and crew is always our top priority,” the airline told *Blick*. The aircraft will now undergo a thorough inspection as a precautionary measure.

According to Swiss, the affected passengers are expected to continue their journey to Mumbai on a replacement aircraft at 6 p.m. The airline regrets the inconvenience but emphasizes that safety always takes priority.

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