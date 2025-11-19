Pirmin Bischof, Member of the Council of States for the Canton of Solothurn, will miss the winter session. (archive picture) Keystone

Pirmin Bischof, the Solothurn leader of the Center Party in the Council of States, will be absent for the entire winter session due to illness. He is being treated in hospital for a gastrointestinal infection.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Due to a serious stomach and intestinal infection, Pirmin Bischof, a member of the Solothurn parliamentary group from the center, will have to miss the winter session. This is according to the Center parliamentary group.

Bischof is currently undergoing hospital treatment, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. He has sent his apologies for the entire session as a precautionary measure.

The 66-year-old from Solothurn is head of the Center Group in the small chamber. Bischof's deputy Brigitte Häberli-Koller (TG), the deputy head of the group, will temporarily take over this role.