An airplane has crashed in Ochlenberg BE. BRK News

A small plane crashed in Ochlenberg in the canton of Bern on Monday afternoon. The wreckage of a so-called Jet-Cri-Cri - the smallest twin-engine manned aircraft in the world - came to rest upside down in a meadow. The condition of the pilot is not yet known.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday afternoon, a small Jet-Cri-Cri aircraft crashed in Ochlenberg in the canton of Bern and came to rest upside down in a meadow.

The aircraft is considered to be the smallest twin-engine manned aircraft in the world and was undergoing a test flight program at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident is still unknown; there is no definite information on the condition of the pilot. Show more

At around 13:30 on Monday, an aircraft accident occurred in Ochlenberg in the canton of Bern. A small aircraft crashed into a meadow for reasons that are still unclear. Images from the scene show the deformed wreckage, which came to a standstill lying on its back.

The tail unit with the Swiss cross can still be seen in the pictures. The area was cordoned off on a large scale; the Bern cantonal police, fire department and rescue services were deployed.

The aircraft involved in the accident is a Jet-Cri-Cri - a plane with a special history. The model was developed in the 1970s by French designer Michel Colomban and is considered the smallest twin-engine manned aircraft in the world.

The home base of this aircraft is in Langenthal. In recent years, it was converted to turbine propulsion and was in an active test flight program at the time of the crash.

It is currently not known where the aircraft took off from and where it was originally supposed to fly to. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated. No reliable information is yet available on the condition of the pilot.