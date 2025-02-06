The wreckage of the plane on Thursday BRK News

An airplane has crashed in Leuzigen BE. The police are on the scene.

Sven Ziegler

An airplane crashed in Leuzigen BE on Thursday. This was reported to "20 Minuten" by a reader reporter.

A total of three people were injured in the crash and were taken to hospital by Rega and ambulance. The authorities are deployed with a large contingent.

The plane that crashed was a five-seater passenger plane that had taken off from Lugano in the morning.

The crash occurred near Grenchen airfield. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Radio contact broken off

According to RSI, the last radio contact with the tower in Grenchen is said to have taken place at around 11.18 a.m., when the plane announced its arrival. There was then further regular radio communication during the approach phase.

A few minutes later, however, the tower failed to respond when it tried to contact the aircraft again. As the TV station reported, there were neither distress calls nor mayday signals. The tower then asked another aircraft, which happened to be in the area, to search for the Socata TBM-700C.

+++ Update to follow +++