A small plane crashed into the water off Kehrsiten in the canton of Lucerne on Monday morning. The police confirm the incident - but it is still unclear who the victims may be.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday.

The incident occurred off Kehrsiten (LU).

The Lucerne cantonal police have confirmed the incident, but no details of the victims have yet been released. Show more

A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday morning. The incident occurred off Kehrsiten in the canton of Lucerne, as a reader reporter first reported toBlick. The Lucerne cantonal police confirmed to the newspaper that an operation had taken place. No further details on the cause of the crash or the number of occupants are currently available.

The police have not yet been able to say whether there were any injuries or fatalities in the plane crash. Rescue teams are currently in action.

The aircraft is apparently a German charter plane. According to "Flightradar24", its destination was Burg Feuerstein Airport north of Nuremberg.

The flight route one hour earlier. Flightradar

According to the flight data from "Flightradar", the jet took off from Buochs airfield for the first time at 8.30 a.m. - with Burg Feuerstein as its destination. After a few minutes, however, the aircraft turned around again, flew a loop and returned to Buochs.

An hour later, the jet took off again. After around two minutes, the plane lost altitude and crashed into the lake.

The plane crashed into the lake after around two minutes. Flightradar24

It is not yet clear exactly why the plane turned around, returned to Buochs and later took off again. The airport and the Lucerne cantonal police were not available for blue News.

